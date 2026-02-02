WATCH: full review of the Dublin Racing Festival

Maddy Playle, Liam Headd and Peter Scargill pick the bones out of a delayed Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.

The three assess the merits of Talk The Talk, Majborough, Brighterdaysahead, Fact To File and more in our comprehensive review.

They also discuss the other big talking points from the week, including Coral’s withdrawal of Cheltenham Festival sponsorship and Frankie Dettori’s swansong in Brazil.

Read these next:

Fact To File crowns stunning Dublin Racing Festival for Mark Walsh and JP McManus with brilliant Irish Gold Cup victory

'She's gorgeous' - Gordon Elliott on cloud nine after Brighterdaysahead puts Lossiemouth in her place

'Poetry in motion' - Majborough the new Champion Chase favourite after front-running demolition job

'This is a proper horse now' - Romeo Coolio digs deep to strike in dramatic Irish Arkle but question hangs over Cheltenham plans

Coral end backing of Coral Cup at Cheltenham Festival 'with some sadness' - blaming 'sheer size' of tax rises in budget

'I looked up at Christ and thought he was trying to tell me something' - Frankie Dettori retires as a racing god after a dazzling last day in Brazil

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.