The Front Page

WATCH: full review of the Dublin Racing Festival

Maddy Playle, Liam Headd and Peter Scargill pick the bones out of a delayed Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.

The three assess the merits of Talk The Talk, Majborough, Brighterdaysahead, Fact To File and more in our comprehensive review.

They also discuss the other big talking points from the week, including Coral’s withdrawal of Cheltenham Festival sponsorship and Frankie Dettori’s swansong in Brazil.

