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The Front Page

Watch: did the stewards get it wrong with Derby favourite deemed a non-runner? | The Front Page

It was a Derby day like no other. The favourite Benvenuto Cellini was well beaten – then declared a non-runner 20 minutes later, voiding bets and triggering a major Rule 4.

The decision has split punters, bookmakers and the sport's rule-makers and the panel digs into whether the stewards got it right and whether the rule itself is fit for purpose.

We cover more topics from the weekend, including the Jockey Club's free festival on the Hill that was drowned by the weather; Aidan O'Brien's 50th British Classic and his son's Oaks; Bay City Roller's thrashing of the world's best Calandagan, and the riding masterclass on Derby day by Laura Pearson.

Read these next:

BHA: Benvenuto Cellini non-runner call 'most extreme test of rule' and does not set dangerous precedent     

The Benvenuto Cellini episode is teaching punters to behave like spoiled children - and that's unwise 

Laura Pearson makes winning return to scene of her broken neck with masterful rail-grabbing ride on Sparks Fly 

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