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Watch: did the stewards get it wrong with Derby favourite deemed a non-runner? | The Front Page
It was a Derby day like no other. The favourite Benvenuto Cellini was well beaten – then declared a non-runner 20 minutes later, voiding bets and triggering a major Rule 4.
The decision has split punters, bookmakers and the sport's rule-makers and the panel digs into whether the stewards got it right and whether the rule itself is fit for purpose.
We cover more topics from the weekend, including the Jockey Club's free festival on the Hill that was drowned by the weather; Aidan O'Brien's 50th British Classic and his son's Oaks; Bay City Roller's thrashing of the world's best Calandagan, and the riding masterclass on Derby day by Laura Pearson.
Read these next:
BHA: Benvenuto Cellini non-runner call 'most extreme test of rule' and does not set dangerous precedent
The Benvenuto Cellini episode is teaching punters to behave like spoiled children - and that's unwise
Laura Pearson makes winning return to scene of her broken neck with masterful rail-grabbing ride on Sparks Fly
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- WATCH: Constitution River lights up Paris | The Front Page
- WATCH: Derby drama, flu fears and Haydock holes | The Front Page
- WATCH: Who wins the Derby and Oaks? | The Front Page
- WATCH: Derby trials, racecourse fallout and a breeze-up market correction | The Front Page
- WATCH: Ascot bombshell rocks the sport | The Front Page
- Get 66-1 odds boost for England to win their group at the World Cup with Coral
- Get 50-1 on England to qualify from Group L at the 2026 World Cup with Paddy Power
- Coral betting offer: get 66-1 on Scott McTominay to score at the World Cup
- Get a £10 free bet for every Harry Kane World Cup goal with Sky Bet