WATCH: Derby trials, racecourse fallout and a breeze-up market correction | The Front Page

Aidan O'Brien has been sweeping all before him in Classic trials, but after some surprise weekend results is the Derby more open than it looks?

The panel also digs into the latest developments in the governance crisis consuming British racing following Ascot's decision to walk away from the Racecourse Association, and asks what a softening breeze-up market means for the sport.

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