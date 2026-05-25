WATCH: Derby drama, flu fears and Haydock holes | The Front Page

In this week’s edition of the Front Page panellists Maddy Playle, Chris Cook and David Jennings tackle a volatile Derby market, including the will-he-won’t-he issue of Constitution River turning up at Epsom.

The team also reflect on a brilliant Classic weekend at the Curragh, where Gstaad set up a showdown with Bow Echo at Royal Ascot. Will Precise stay the Oaks trip? And who will Ryan Moore choose?

It was also a busy week on the news front as concerns mount over the latest outbreak of equine influenza and a crunch Gambling Commission meeting impacted the roll-out of affordability checks.

Read these next:

Derby picture grows clearer after Aidan O'Brien trims Prix du Jockey Club team

The world is now Precise's oyster - and she has a Curragh-winning stablemate who smacks of a Royal Ascot winner

The market and Ryan Moore get it wrong as 'serious filly' Precise proves too good in Irish 1,000 Guineas - and it looks like Epsom next

Trainers' president Hugo Palmer calls for racing to continue despite concerns over spread of equine flu

Gambling Commission delays decision on affordability checks as board says it needs more time to assess the evidence

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