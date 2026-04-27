WATCH: Dan Skelton - the £5 million man | The Front Page

Jonathan Harding is joined by Chris Cook and Peter Scargill to discuss the week's biggest stories, including the debate about whether the results of barrier trials should be made available to punters.

The team also chew over the key angles from Sandown's jump season finale, provide the latest news on affordability checks and praise the high-profile combination of some sporting superpowers.



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