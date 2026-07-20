- More
WATCH: Curragh Classic, Chester chaos and Cheltenham changes | The Front Page
Join Maddy Playle, Liam Headd and Matt Rennie as they review the biggest stories from the past week in the world of horse racing.
Cheltenham has introduced five changes aimed at improving its race starts. Will they make a real difference when the Festival returns in March?
The panel gives its verdict. Joanna Walsh claimed Irish Oaks glory in the absence of stablemate Thundering On, while Joseph O'Brien continues his remarkable run of success.
The Front Page team discusses where his stable stars could be heading next. Also on this week's show, the team looks ahead to this weekend's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, a race with a truly international feel. Can Calandagan defend his crown and win the race for a second consecutive year?
Read these next:
The Gambling Commission has form when it comes to burying inconvenient evidence – it can't be given free rein over affordability checks
Bookies slam 'absolutely disgusting' affordability checks - and warn of customers already being lost to the black market
Next generation of legal punters could be lost for good because of 'really dangerous' checks
The government and Gambling Commission have created an appalling mess - and that should come as no surprise
Sign up to your choice of our free and RP+ newsletters
Racing Post+ Ultimate subscribers can get a fantastic mix of news, tips, comment and insight sent straight to their inbox every day, from Chris Cook's award-winning morning newsletter The Front Runner every weekday at 7.30am and our unmissable daily form package The Edge at 8am, to different weekly emails from the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and Lee Mottershead every evening at 6pm as part of The Ultimate Daily.
Also available to arrive direct to your inbox free of charge are the likes of On The Nose, our daily morning news bulletin, The Ante-Postman, in which tipster Robbie Wilders outlines his best long-range bets every Wednesday, and The Punt, our essential Saturday tipping service delivered every Friday evening at 7pm.
Head here now to view our full range of newsletters.
Published on inThe Front Page
Last updated
- WATCH: Affordability checks given green light | The Front Page
- WATCH: Is Ryan Moore right about Constitution River? The Front Page
- Watch: should geldings be allowed to run in the Arc? The Front Page
- Watch: Royal Ascot 2026 review | The Front Page
- Watch: It's Royal Ascot week! Our team run through the big clashes during the best Flat meeting of the year | The Front Page
- Spain vs Argentina odds boost: get 50-1 on over 1.5 goals in the final with Ladbrokes
- Get 50-1 on the World Cup final to go to penalties with Coral
- Spain vs Argentina betting offers: get £500+ in free bets for the 2026 World Cup final
- Spain vs Argentina offer: get £40 BOYLE Sports free bets plus a Messi Super boost
- PredictStreet World Cup final offer: get £66 in free bets when you bet £30
- WATCH: Affordability checks given green light | The Front Page
- WATCH: Is Ryan Moore right about Constitution River? The Front Page
- Watch: should geldings be allowed to run in the Arc? The Front Page
- Watch: Royal Ascot 2026 review | The Front Page
- Watch: It's Royal Ascot week! Our team run through the big clashes during the best Flat meeting of the year | The Front Page
- Spain vs Argentina odds boost: get 50-1 on over 1.5 goals in the final with Ladbrokes
- Get 50-1 on the World Cup final to go to penalties with Coral
- Spain vs Argentina betting offers: get £500+ in free bets for the 2026 World Cup final
- Spain vs Argentina offer: get £40 BOYLE Sports free bets plus a Messi Super boost
- PredictStreet World Cup final offer: get £66 in free bets when you bet £30