WATCH: Curragh Classic, Chester chaos and Cheltenham changes | The Front Page

Join Maddy Playle, Liam Headd and Matt Rennie as they review the biggest stories from the past week in the world of horse racing.

Cheltenham has introduced five changes aimed at improving its race starts. Will they make a real difference when the Festival returns in March?

The panel gives its verdict. Joanna Walsh claimed Irish Oaks glory in the absence of stablemate Thundering On, while Joseph O'Brien continues his remarkable run of success.

The Front Page team discusses where his stable stars could be heading next. Also on this week's show, the team looks ahead to this weekend's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, a race with a truly international feel. Can Calandagan defend his crown and win the race for a second consecutive year?

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Bookies slam 'absolutely disgusting' affordability checks - and warn of customers already being lost to the black market

Next generation of legal punters could be lost for good because of 'really dangerous' checks

The government and Gambling Commission have created an appalling mess - and that should come as no surprise

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