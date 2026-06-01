WATCH: Constitution River lights up Paris | The Front Page

Aidan O'Brien delivered the latest tour de force in his extraordinary career at Chantilly on Sunday when sending out the first, second and third in the French Derby.

In this week's edition of The Front Page , we salute the trainer and the brilliant horse who brought him more Classic success in France. Lee Mottershead, Chris Cook and Liam Headd assess the merits of Constitution River, consider how good he might be and ask would he have won the Derby if he had been sent to Epsom.

The team look at who will now win at Epsom and look forward to Royal Ascot while also examining not one but two controversies in Ireland.

Read these next:

An exceptional colt who defied belief or workmanlike? Constitution River divides opinion

'He could do whatever you asked him to do' - Ryan Moore hails Constitution River as Aidan O'Brien saddles amazing 1-2-3

'I was disgusted' - furious Richard Hughes threatens to boycott Irish racing after Curragh Classic hope pulled by vets

Philip Byrnes banned for 21 days and winner for father Charles disqualified after impeding main rival and forcing another to be carried out

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