Watch: Brighton balls-up, Royal Ascot raiders and more drama at the PJA | The Front Page

Racing Post editor Tom Kerr is joined by senior reporter Chris Cook and deputy industry editor Peter Scargill to discuss the biggest stories in the racing world.

Chris chews over the Brighton blunder that saw four horses declared non-runners less than 45 minutes before the off on Friday after they were found to be ineligible for the race.

Tom looks ahead to Royal Ascot, reflecting on the number of international runners and the Desert Crown affair.

Peter reviews the latest developments at the Professional Jockeys Association, the troubled organisation to which former chief exec Paul Struthers has returned as a consultant and looks likely to prompt a more robust line taken on whip penalties.

Read this next:

'How has it been allowed to happen?' - trainers blast Brighton farce as admin fiasco leads to four non-runners in field of six

Stay ahead of the field with 50 per cent off the ultimate racing subscription . Enjoy the Racing Post digital newspaper and award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing. Plus, make informed betting decisions with our expert tips and form study tools. Head to the subscription page and select 'Get Ultimate Monthly', then enter the code WELCOME2023 to get 50 per cent off your first three months*.

*Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code ASCOT23.

First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter.

Offer expires 25/6/2023. Customers wishing to cancel will need to contact us at least seven days before their subscription is due to renew.