WATCH: Ascot bombshell rocks the sport | The Front Page

A massive racing news story broke on Monday morning – and this week's edition of The Front Page gives it the coverage it deserves.

Ascot shook the foundations of the sport's governance structure after announcing its intention to leave the Racecourse Association and highlighted in the strongest possible terms the need for change.

Lee Mottershead, Jonathan Harding and Maddy Playle discuss Ascot's decision and reflect on Guineas weekend at Newmarket, the Punchestown festival and the decision of one of Paul Nicholls' leading trainers to leave the yard.

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