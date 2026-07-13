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The Front Page

WATCH: Affordability checks given green light | The Front Page

Jonathan Harding is joined on the Front Page by Lewis Porteous and Matt Rennie to discuss the biggest talking points from the last week, including the Gambling Commission's decision to press ahead with the implementation of controversial affordability checks on punters.

The panel also reflect on the July festival, and discuss a new team-based competition in the US, as well as Peter Savill's criticism of the process to find the next BHA chair. 

Read these next:

The Gambling Commission has form when it comes to burying inconvenient evidence – it can't be given free rein over affordability checks 

Bookies slam 'absolutely disgusting' affordability checks - and warn of customers already being lost to the black market 

Next generation of legal punters could be lost for good because of 'really dangerous' checks 

The government and Gambling Commission have created an appalling mess - and that should come as no surprise 

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