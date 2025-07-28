- More
The Front Page: why British racing could be about to lose £330 million
It is Glorious Goodwood and the Galway festival this week and The Front Page dives into all the latest stories across racing.
Join Racing Post journalists James Stevens, Chris Cook and Liam Headd for this week's discussion.
Calandagan's brilliant King George win is the first topic but he is unable to run in the Arc and the panel look over whether the race rules should change.
The trio also look ahead to Field Of Gold, Illinois and others at Glorious Goodwood, providing their best bet for the week.
Racing is facing a potential £330 million blow and the panel look at the week's industry news, which also include an update on the BHA's leadership and how the racing calendar will change in 2026.
- The Front Page: Derek Thompson talks about his extraordinary career on the eve of his final racecourse commentary
- ITV's future, Murphy's law and racing's betting blind spot
- The Front Page: Oisin Murphy is punished in court as racing fights tax battle
- The Front Page: can Lambourn make an impact this autumn?
- The Front Page: is Field Of Gold the best since Frankel?
