The Front Page

The Front Page: who is the most popular racehorse in history?

James Stevens is joined by Maddy Playle and Peter Scargill to discuss the big talking points from the world of racing.

On this week's show deputy betting editor Peter provides an update on the gambling review ahead of a big week in parliament.

Maddy looks into some rumblings in Newmarket where some trainers have been called selfish for not taking part in its Open Weekend at the end of September.

Following on from the semi-finals of the Racing Post's the People's Champion series, the panel reflect on the final five vowing to be crowned racing's favourite racehorse and reveal their own personal heroes.

Racing Post staff
Published on 4 September 2023Last updated 16:00, 4 September 2023
