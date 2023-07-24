The Front Page: the 'alarming decline' in British racehorse trainers

Chris Cook and Maddy Playle join Racing Post editor Tom Kerr to discuss the biggest stories from the world of racing.

We kick off the show by looking at the declining number of British trainers, explore what it means for competition in the sport and what can be done about the problem.

The panel then chew over Savethelastdance's Irish Oaks win, look ahead to Saturday's King George and discuss the return of the Racing League, highlighting the desperate attendance figures the event attracted last year.

Chris also talks about the huge response he received to his recent column defending gambling.

Finally, following the launch of our search to find which racehorse you think should be crowned People's Champion, the panel discuss who they think deserves the accolade.

