The Front Page: John Dance horses suspended

Racing Post editor Tom Kerr is joined by Jonathan Harding and Peter Scargill to discuss the biggest stories in racing.

We open with the latest developments in the John Dance saga after the BHA announced last week the owner's horses had been suspended from running again.

The panel then debate whether keeping Constitution Hill over hurdles was the right decision.

Tom scrutinises the Gambling Commission's open letter to Racing Post readers about affordability checks.

Finally, the team looks ahead to Longchamp this weekend and the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

To complete the BHA's survey on affordability checks, click here .

