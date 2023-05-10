Racing Post logo
Video

Taking the Reins: watch all six episodes of a new behind-the-scenes documentary following Joe Tizzard

From the heart-stopping excitement of the races to the hard-working reality of the stables, Taking the Reins is a gripping six-part documentary that goes behind the scenes with trainer Joe Tizzard as he forges his own path at the head of the family training operation. 

This gripping series follows Joe's first season as a trainer with incredible behind-the-scenes access and hair-raising racing action.

All episodes are available to watch now both here and on the Racing Post YouTube channel.

WATCH: Episode 1 | Chasing Gold 

WATCH: Episode 2 | Second Best

WATCH: Episode 3 | Frozen Sky 

WATCH: Episode 4 | Another Chance

WATCH: Episode 5  | Cheltenham

WATCH: Episode 6 | The Grand National

Published on 10 May 2023Last updated 14:15, 10 May 2023
