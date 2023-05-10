Taking the Reins: watch all six episodes of a new behind-the-scenes documentary following Joe Tizzard

From the heart-stopping excitement of the races to the hard-working reality of the stables, Taking the Reins is a gripping six-part documentary that goes behind the scenes with trainer Joe Tizzard as he forges his own path at the head of the family training operation.

This gripping series follows Joe's first season as a trainer with incredible behind-the-scenes access and hair-raising racing action.

All episodes are available to watch now

