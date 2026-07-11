Reece James' filly just sent England a message

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- WATCH: Graeme Rodway and Jonny Pearson preview the big weekend action
- WATCH: Harry Wilson and Matt Rennie provide their top five bets for Royal Ascot
- WATCH: our Royal Ascot preview with Graeme Rodway and Jonny Pearson - plus insight from Francis Graffard on his top quality team
- WATCH: Keith Melrose and Joel Rees preview the big weekend action
- Watch: live coverage of the Greyhound Derby Final with our expert team
more inVideo
- WATCH: Graeme Rodway and Jonny Pearson preview the big weekend action
- WATCH: Harry Wilson and Matt Rennie provide their top five bets for Royal Ascot
- WATCH: our Royal Ascot preview with Graeme Rodway and Jonny Pearson - plus insight from Francis Graffard on his top quality team
- WATCH: Keith Melrose and Joel Rees preview the big weekend action
- Watch: live coverage of the Greyhound Derby Final with our expert team