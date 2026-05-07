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Racing Postcast
WATCH: Robbie Wilders and Tom Park preview the action at Ascot, Haydock and Lingfield
Tune in to the latest episode of the Racing Postcast for expert betting insights ahead of a Saturday packed with quality.
The panel previews the action at Lingfield and Ascot before turning their attention to Haydock for the Pertemps Network Swinton Handicap Hurdle. Thought the jumps season was over? Think again!
Broadcaster Callum Helliwell is joined by Racing Post tipster Robbie Wilders, Tom Park and Brett Williams from Unibet.
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more inRacing Postcast
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- WATCH: Keith Melrose and Jonny Pearson mark your cards for the action at Newbury and Ayr
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more inRacing Postcast
- WATCH: Robbie Wilders and Matt Rennie tackle the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket
- WATCH: Graeme Rodway and James Hill provide their tips for Sandown's jumps season finale card on Saturday
- WATCH: Keith Melrose and Jonny Pearson mark your cards for the action at Newbury and Ayr
- WATCH: Harry Wilson and Matt Rennie provide their top five bets for the Grand National meeting
- WATCH: Robbie Wilders and Jonny Pearson assess Saturday's racing from Haydock and Musselburgh