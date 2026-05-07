WATCH: Robbie Wilders and Tom Park preview the action at Ascot, Haydock and Lingfield

Tune in to the latest episode of the Racing Postcast for expert betting insights ahead of a Saturday packed with quality.

The panel previews the action at Lingfield and Ascot before turning their attention to Haydock for the Pertemps Network Swinton Handicap Hurdle. Thought the jumps season was over? Think again!

Broadcaster Callum Helliwell is joined by Racing Post tipster Robbie Wilders, Tom Park and Brett Williams from Unibet.

Sign up here . 18+. begambleaware.org . New GB customers only. Minimum £20 debit card deposit. Place a £20+ bet on horse racing at minimum odds 2/5 (1.4) each leg. Opt in for 2x £10 free bets valid for horse racing only. T&Cs apply .