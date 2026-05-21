WATCH: Robbie Wilders and Matt Rennie preview the Irish 2,000 Guineas plus the racing at Goodwood, Haydock and York

Tune in to the latest episode of the Racing Postcast as our top team previews the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh on a busy Saturday. Can anyone stop Gstaad?

Sam Hart, Robbie Wilders, Matt Rennie and Unibet's Ed Nicholson give their verdict on the Classic before providing their best bets from the ITV racing at Goodwood, Haydock and York.

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