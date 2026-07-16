WATCH: Robbie Wilders and Jonny Pearson offer their best bets for the Irish Oaks and this weekend's ITV action

The Racing Post's weekly horse racing preview show is back with everything you need for this weekend's ITV Racing action.

Join Sam Hart, Robbie Wilders, Jonny Pearson and Unibet's Ed Nicholson as they share their best betting tips for Newbury, Market Rasen, the Curragh and Ripon.

Newbury hosts a fantastic card, headlined by the unique Wetherbys Super Sprint for the two-year-olds. Most of the panel are in agreement on the same selection, but Ed has unearthed a lively outsider at double-figure odds that could be flying under the radar.

Over at Market Rasen, it's time for some top-class summer jumping. The Skeltons saddle the market leaders for both the Summer Hurdle and the Summer Plate, but can they add to their tally as they continue their bid to surpass Martin Pipe's long-standing record?

The team then rounds off the show by previewing the 2026 Irish Oaks. Can Thundering On complete the Oaks double, or will Royal Ascot winner Earth Shot have the final say?

Top tips, expert insight and plenty of laughs along the way, it's all here in this week's Racing Postcast.

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