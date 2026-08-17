WATCH: Robbie Wilders and James Hill provide their top five bets for York's Ebor festival

Join racing experts Sam Hart, Robbie Wilders, James Hill and Ed Nicholson as they dissect the form, break down the biggest races on the Knavesmire, and deliver their top horse racing tips for the ultimate week of Flat racing.

The preview includes our experts' top 5 best bets across all the Group 1s including the Juddmonte International, Yorkshire Oaks and Nunthorpe Stakes, as well as the ultimate handicap puzzles like the famous Ebor itself. Our panel leaves no stone unturned!

To wrap it all up, the team reveals their ultimate best bets of the Festival to help you build your betting strategy for the week!

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