WATCH: Keith Melrose and Liam Headd preview the action at Newbury and Newmarket

Tune in to the latest episode of the Racing Postcast for expert betting insight ahead of a Saturday packed with quality racing, including the Group 1 Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.

The panel previews the other competitive action at Newbury before turning their attention elsewhere. Find out who the panel are all in agreement with for the 2.50 at Newmarket.

Host Sam Hart is joined by Racing Post's Keith Melrose and Liam Headd, along with Ed Nicholson from Unibet to provide their best bets for the weekend.

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