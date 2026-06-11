WATCH: Keith Melrose and Joel Rees preview the big weekend action

The panel returns for an in-depth look at a huge weekend of ITV Racing, featuring competitive action from Sandown, York and Chester.

Join Sam Hart, Keith Melrose, Joel Rees and Unibet's Ed Nicholson as they break down the key races, assess the leading contenders and identify the horses they believe offer the best value.

The team will also take on some of the weekend's most challenging handicaps, highlighting potential winners, each-way plays and runners that could be flying under the radar.

To round things off, every panellist shares their standout selection and best bet of the weekend, giving viewers plenty of insight ahead of a busy day on ITV Racing.

Sign up here . 18+. begambleaware.org . New GB customers only. Minimum £20 debit card deposit. Place a £20+ bet on horse racing at minimum odds 2/5 (1.4) each leg. Opt in for 2x £10 free bets valid for horse racing only. T&Cs apply .