WATCH: join Keith Melrose and Jonny Pearson as they provide their best bets for a busy weekend of racing

Join James Stevens, Keith Melrose, Jonny Pearson and Unibet’s Brett Williams for this week’s ITV Racing weekend preview. This is your expert guide to the best horse racing tips, betting angles and race analysis for Saturday’s action.

This weekend’s ITV Racing comes from Wincanton, Aintree and Doncaster and our panel break down the major races, key form lines, pace angles and the horses you need to have on your radar.

Get professional insights from some of the sharpest minds in the British racing media – plus value picks, under-the-radar runners and where the panel think the smart money is going.

If you’re betting on horses this weekend, or just want top-tier insight before the ITV coverage, this is essential viewing.

Sign up here . 18+. begambleaware.org . New GB customers only. Minimum £20 debit card deposit. Place a £20+ bet on horse racing at minimum odds 2/5 (1.4) each leg. Opt in for 2x £10 free bets valid for horse racing only. T&Cs apply .