WATCH: join Keith Melrose and Jonny Pearson as they provide their best bets for a busy weekend of racing
Join James Stevens, Keith Melrose, Jonny Pearson and Unibet’s Brett Williams for this week’s ITV Racing weekend preview. This is your expert guide to the best horse racing tips, betting angles and race analysis for Saturday’s action.
This weekend’s ITV Racing comes from Wincanton, Aintree and Doncaster and our panel break down the major races, key form lines, pace angles and the horses you need to have on your radar.
Get professional insights from some of the sharpest minds in the British racing media – plus value picks, under-the-radar runners and where the panel think the smart money is going.
If you’re betting on horses this weekend, or just want top-tier insight before the ITV coverage, this is essential viewing.
Published on inRacing Postcast
Last updated
- WATCH: Harry Wilson and Jonny Pearson give their best bets ahead of a bumper weekend in Britain, Ireland and Stateside
- WATCH: Liam Headd and Robbie Wilders assess a huge day of action at Cheltenham, Doncaster and Newbury
- Watch: Graeme Rodway and Tom Park assess a Saturday stunner at Ascot
- Watch: Harry Wilson and James Hill provide their best bets for a big Saturday where future stars are sure to emerge
- Watch: It's Arc weekend! Keith Melrose and Matt Rennie assess the weekend's racing including the big one at Longchamp
