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Racing Postcast

WATCH: Harry Wilson and Matt Rennie provide their top five bets for Royal Ascot

Ross Brierley is joined by Matt Rennie, Harry Wilson and Unibet's Ed Nicholson to provide their top five best bets for Royal Ascot 2026

Sign up here. 18+. begambleaware.org. New GB customers only. Minimum £20 debit card deposit. Place a £20+ bet on horse racing at minimum odds 2/5 (1.4) each leg. Opt in for 2x £10 free bets valid for horse racing only. T&Cs apply.

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