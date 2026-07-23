WATCH: Harry Wilson and Matt Rennie offer their best bets for Saturday's big races including the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes

Join Sam Hart, Harry Wilson, Matt Rennie and Ed Nicholson for this week's Racing Postcast, sponsored by Unibet.

The panel previews a blockbuster weekend of racing, with the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes taking centre stage. They assess the star-studded field, debate the leading contenders, and discuss who is best equipped to land Ascot's midsummer showpiece in one of the season's defining middle-distance contests.

Elsewhere, the team tackles competitive handicaps at York and Ascot, analysing draw biases, identifying vulnerable favourites, and highlighting where the best betting value can be found across the weekend.

To finish, each panellist puts forward their weekend nap, giving you everything you need ahead of another fantastic Saturday of racing.

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