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WATCH: Harry Wilson and Callum Helliwell tackle the Coral-Eclipse and the rest of Saturday's big races
Join Callum Helliwell, Harry Wilson, Matt Rennie and Unibet's Brett Williams for an in-depth look at a massive weekend of racing on ITV4.
The team kick things off at Sandown to tackle the big one: the Group 1 Coral-Eclipse. Can Constitution River follow up his Prix du Jockey Club success?
The panel also previews a highly competitive card at Newmarket before concluding the show with their weekend best bets.
Read more:
'He's been very unlucky' - Donnacha O'Brien targets Eclipse revenge on father Aidan's Constitution River
Who faces Constitution River in the Coral-Eclipse? Final field revealed for Saturday's £1 million highlight
'A potential superstar' - why this horse can win the Coral-Eclipse this weekend
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Published on inRacing Postcast
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