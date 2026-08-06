WATCH: Graeme Rodway and Matt Rennie pick out their best weekend bets - including a 20-1 shot the whole panel agrees on

Welcome to the latest episode of the Racing Postcast as host Sam Hart, Racing Post tipsters Graeme Rodway and Matt Rennie and Unibet’s Ed Nicholson preview the racing this weekend.

The spotlight is firmly on the Shergar Cup at Ascot, where the team breaks down the unique team competition, analyses the key contenders across the card and uncovers the best value plays for the event.

Alongside the headline action at Ascot, the panel spins through the rest of the weekend's fixtures to deliver quick picks and best bets for the cards at Haydock and Newmarket.

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Everything you need to know about the Shergar Cup: teams, jockeys, format, how the points work and who to watch

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