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Racing Postcast

WATCH: Graeme Rodway and Jonny Pearson preview the big weekend action

Join Callum Helliwell, Jonny Pearson, Graeme Rodway and Unibet's Ed Nicholson for an in-depth look at a huge weekend of ITV Racing, featuring competitive action from Newcastle and York on Saturday. 

The panel conclude with their best bets and some great insight into Sunday's Irish Derby at the Curragh, siding with two well-priced outsiders. Can you guess who they might be?

Sign up here. 18+. begambleaware.org. New GB customers only. Minimum £20 debit card deposit. Place a £20+ bet on horse racing at minimum odds 2/5 (1.4) each leg. Opt in for 2x £10 free bets valid for horse racing only. T&Cs apply.

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