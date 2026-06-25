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Racing Postcast
WATCH: Graeme Rodway and Jonny Pearson preview the big weekend action
Join Callum Helliwell, Jonny Pearson, Graeme Rodway and Unibet's Ed Nicholson for an in-depth look at a huge weekend of ITV Racing, featuring competitive action from Newcastle and York on Saturday.
The panel conclude with their best bets and some great insight into Sunday's Irish Derby at the Curragh, siding with two well-priced outsiders. Can you guess who they might be?
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more inRacing Postcast
- WATCH: Harry Wilson and Matt Rennie provide their top five bets for Royal Ascot
- WATCH: Keith Melrose and Joel Rees preview the big weekend action
- WATCH: Graeme Rodway and Joel Rees preview the Derby at Epsom
- WATCH: Graeme Rodway and Jonny Pearson preview the big weekend action
- WATCH: Robbie Wilders and Matt Rennie preview the Irish 2,000 Guineas plus the racing at Goodwood, Haydock and York