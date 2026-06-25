WATCH: Graeme Rodway and Jonny Pearson preview the big weekend action

Join Callum Helliwell, Jonny Pearson, Graeme Rodway and Unibet's Ed Nicholson for an in-depth look at a huge weekend of ITV Racing, featuring competitive action from Newcastle and York on Saturday.

The panel conclude with their best bets and some great insight into Sunday's Irish Derby at the Curragh, siding with two well-priced outsiders. Can you guess who they might be?

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