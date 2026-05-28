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Racing Postcast

WATCH: Graeme Rodway and Jonny Pearson preview the big weekend action

Tune in to the latest episode of the Racing Postcast as our top team previews the main Saturday domestic action on ITV from Carlisle, Chester and Beverley.

Sam Hart, Graeme Rodway, Jonny Pearson and Unibet's Ed Nicholson give their best bets for the weekend.

Sign up here. 18+. begambleaware.org. New GB customers only. Minimum £20 debit card deposit. Place a £20+ bet on horse racing at minimum odds 2/5 (1.4) each leg. Opt in for 2x £10 free bets valid for horse racing only. T&Cs apply.

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