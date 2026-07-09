WATCH: Graeme Rodway and Joel Rees preview the Super Saturday action including a mouthwatering July Cup

Join Sam Hart, Graeme Rodway, Joel Rees and Ed Nicholson for this week's Racing Postcast, sponsored by Unibet.

The panel previews all 12 ITV Racing races this Saturday, sharing their horseracing tips, best bets and expert analysis across a packed 45-minute show.

At Ascot, the team tackles a fiercely competitive 16-runner sprint handicap, with Joel Rees confident he's found the winner in one of the trickiest races of the weekend.

Attention then turns to Newmarket for the final day of the July festival, headlined by the prestigious July Cup. The Group 1 feature brings together an outstanding field, including several Royal Ascot winners and leading sprinters, making it one of the highlights of the Flat season.

Whether you're looking for Saturday horseracing tips, ITV Racing previews, July Cup predictions, or the panel's best bets, this episode has you covered.

Read these next:

Confirmed runners and riders for the July Cup at Newmarket on Saturday

July Cup outsiders assessed: Could another shock be on the cards after No Half Measures' 66-1 stunner last year?

'I'd be lying if I said it wasn't exercising me' - Karl Burke concerned over Venetian Sun being in season ahead of blockbuster July Cup

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