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Racing Postcast
WATCH: Graeme Rodway and Joel Rees preview the Derby at Epsom
Tune in to the latest episode of the Racing Postcast as our top team previews the 2026 Betfred Derby, as well as the rest of the card at Epsom. Find out which panel members take on favourite Benvenuto Cellini.
Sam Hart, Graeme Rodway, Joel Rees and Unibet's Brett Williams give an Oaks selection before providing their best bets from the ITV racing at Epsom.
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more inRacing Postcast
- WATCH: Graeme Rodway and Jonny Pearson preview the big weekend action
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- WATCH: Keith Melrose and Liam Headd preview the action at Newbury and Newmarket
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more inRacing Postcast
- WATCH: Graeme Rodway and Jonny Pearson preview the big weekend action
- WATCH: Robbie Wilders and Matt Rennie preview the Irish 2,000 Guineas plus the racing at Goodwood, Haydock and York
- WATCH: Keith Melrose and Liam Headd preview the action at Newbury and Newmarket
- WATCH: Robbie Wilders and Tom Park preview the action at Ascot, Haydock and Lingfield
- WATCH: Robbie Wilders and Matt Rennie tackle the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket