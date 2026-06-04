WATCH: Graeme Rodway and Joel Rees preview the Derby at Epsom

Tune in to the latest episode of the Racing Postcast as our top team previews the 2026 Betfred Derby, as well as the rest of the card at Epsom. Find out which panel members take on favourite Benvenuto Cellini.

Sam Hart, Graeme Rodway, Joel Rees and Unibet's Brett Williams give an Oaks selection before providing their best bets from the ITV racing at Epsom.

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