Watch: Graeme Rodway and Harry Wilson provide their best bets for Glorious Goodwood and the Galway festival

James Stevens is joined by Graeme Rodway, Harry Wilson and Unibet's Ed Nicholson as the team provides their best bets for Glorious Goodwood and the Galway Festival.

Sign up here . 18+. begambleaware.org . New GB customers only. Minimum £20 debit card deposit. Place a £20+ bet on horse racing at minimum odds 2/5 (1.4) each leg. Opt in for 2x £10 free bets valid for horse racing only. T&Cs apply .