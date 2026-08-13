WATCH: find out our panel's best bets for the weekend - including a big-priced double tipped up by Harry Wilson

Sam Hart, Harry Wilson, Joel Rees and Ed Nicholson bring you all the big previews for this weekend’s racing on ITV.



After a 20-1 winner for the whole panel last week, the good form of the Racing Postcast rolls on. The team start at Newbury, where the feature is the Group 2 Hungerford Stakes. The market is headed by Never So Brave, but are the team keen to take him on?



The supporting cards come from Newmarket and Ripon. With two competitive handicaps at Ripon, the man to rely on is Mr Harry Wilson. He eyes up a big-priced double for an in-form trainer.



To finish the show, Joel has a bonus selection at Perth, while the rest of the panel provide their best bets for the weekend.

Read these next:

Aidan O'Brien maps out latest plans for star fillies - with unbeaten heroine Diamond Necklace given a new target

'Our retail estate brings £50m to horseracing' - Entain boss warns of threat to racing's 'ecosystem' if betting shops are hit

It's not a myth that winners at York are hard to find - but this expert insight can help give you the best possible chance

Sign up here . 18+. begambleaware.org . New GB customers only. Minimum £20 debit card deposit. Place a £20+ bet on horse racing at minimum odds 2/5 (1.4) each leg. Opt in for 2x £10 free bets valid for horse racing only. T&Cs apply .