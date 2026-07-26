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Racing Postcast

WATCH: David Jennings and Jonny Pearson with their top five bets for Goodwood and Galway

Join Sam Hart, David Jennings, Jonny Pearson and Ed Nicholson as they share their best horse racing tips and betting selections for the Qatar Goodwood festival and Galway.

With two of the biggest festivals in the horse racing calendar taking place simultaneously, the panel previews the standout races and reveals their best bets for the week.

Whether you're looking for Goodwood festival tips, Galway Races tips, horse racing predictions, or the best betting advice for the week's action, our expert panel has you covered.

Read more:

Willie Mullins, Rich Ricci and a 'very impressive' French recruit: relation to Big Buck's bids to conjure opening-day magic for punters 

A banker in a handicap? David Jennings ranks the seven favourites on day one at the Galway festival 

'He's vulnerable and going backwards' - Johnny and DJ both believe Bow Echo will be beaten in a Goodwood and Galway special 

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