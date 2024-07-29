FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Racing Postcast
Racing Postcast: David Jennings and Robbie Wilders provide their top five bets for Glorious Goodwood and the Galway festival
Sam Hart is joined by David Jennings, Robbie Wilders and Unibet's Ed Nicholson to provide their best bets for Glorious Goodwood and the Galway Festival.
Let us know in the comments who your best bet is for Goodwood or Galway.
