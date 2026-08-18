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WATCH: Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for the opening day of York's Ebor festival
Join Ross Brierley, Racing Post tipster Robbie Wilders and Pricewise Tom Segal as they preview the opening day of the 2026 York Ebor festival.
One of the biggest weeks of the Flat racing season gets underway on the Knavesmire and the team assess the leading contenders, key races and best betting opportunities from York.
The feature race on day one is the Group 1 Juddmonte International, where a mouthwatering clash awaits as Ombudsman takes on Constitution River, with John andThady Gosden and Aidan O'Brien set to go head-to-head in one of the races of the season.
Tune in as the team reveal their best bets, identify where the value lies and share their verdicts ahead of a fantastic opening day at the York.
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Read more York build-up:
Why the Juddmonte is more than Ombudsman versus Constitution River – it's a £850,000 decider between racing's two most powerful breeding empires
'It's no easy task' - Balding relishes Item challenge in a Juddmonte International twice named the world's best race in the last six years
Confirmed runners and riders for the Juddmonte International: Ombudsman and Constitution River head field of nine
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