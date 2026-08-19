Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:03 WorcesterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:03 WorcesterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
In The Know

WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day two of York's Ebor festival

Join Ross Brierley, Racing Post tipster Paul Kealy and Pricewise Tom Segal as they preview day two of the 2026 York Ebor festival.

The action continues on the Knavesmire as the team assess the leading contenders, key races and best betting opportunities from another top-class day at one of the highlights of the Flat racing season.

The feature race on day two is the Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks, where some of the best middle-distance fillies and mares in training go head-to-head in one of the week's most prestigious contests. The team analyse the leading contenders, assess the key betting angles and reveal where they believe the value lies ahead of another fantastic day at York.

Tune in as the team reveal their best bets, identify where the value lies and share their verdicts ahead of another brilliant day's racing at the York Ebor Festival.

Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Get £40 in Free Bets When You Place Any Bet

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker
CLAIM OFFER

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inIn The Know

Last updated

iconCopy
more inIn The Know
more inBetting offers
more inIn The Know
more inBetting offers