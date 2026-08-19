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WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day two of York's Ebor festival
Join Ross Brierley, Racing Post tipster Paul Kealy and Pricewise Tom Segal as they preview day two of the 2026 York Ebor festival.
The action continues on the Knavesmire as the team assess the leading contenders, key races and best betting opportunities from another top-class day at one of the highlights of the Flat racing season.
The feature race on day two is the Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks, where some of the best middle-distance fillies and mares in training go head-to-head in one of the week's most prestigious contests. The team analyse the leading contenders, assess the key betting angles and reveal where they believe the value lies ahead of another fantastic day at York.
Tune in as the team reveal their best bets, identify where the value lies and share their verdicts ahead of another brilliant day's racing at the York Ebor Festival.
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Published on inIn The Know
Last updated
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- 'The 4-1 without the top two is very much on my radar' - Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders analyse the star-studded Juddmonte International
- WATCH: Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for the opening day of York's Ebor festival
- 'It just shows how much the betting is affected by the draw' - Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders give their selections for Saturday's 'blinding' Stewards' Cup
- WATCH: Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for the fifth and final day of Glorious Goodwood
- 'He's tailor-made for this and is a massive player' - Paul Kealy and Tom Segal are taking on the favourite in Friday's feature race
- York Ebor Festival Ladies Day free bets: £600+ bookmaker offers
- Get £40 in BOYLE Sports free bets plus money back if your horse finishes second at York
- Betfred York Ebor Festival day one offer: get £50 free bets + £10 bonus
- York Ebor Festival betting offer: get £50 in free bets with Sky Bet for day one