WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day two of York's Ebor festival

Join Ross Brierley, Racing Post tipster Paul Kealy and Pricewise Tom Segal as they preview day two of the 2026 York Ebor festival.

The action continues on the Knavesmire as the team assess the leading contenders, key races and best betting opportunities from another top-class day at one of the highlights of the Flat racing season.

The feature race on day two is the Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks, where some of the best middle-distance fillies and mares in training go head-to-head in one of the week's most prestigious contests. The team analyse the leading contenders, assess the key betting angles and reveal where they believe the value lies ahead of another fantastic day at York.

Tune in as the team reveal their best bets, identify where the value lies and share their verdicts ahead of another brilliant day's racing at the York Ebor Festival.

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