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WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day three of Glorious Goodwood
Join Ross Brierley, Racing Post tipster Paul Kealy and Pricewise Tom Segal as they preview all the action on ITV Racing for day three of the Qatar Goodwood festival.
The team analyse the biggest races of the third day, including:
- Nassau Stakes
- Richmond Stakes
- Gordon Stakes
Expect expert horse racing tips, betting insight, ante-post analysis, value selections and their best bets for one of the biggest meetings of the Flat racing season.
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more inIn The Know
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- WATCH: Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for day one of Glorious Goodwood
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more inBetting offers
- Back the Nassau Stakes with William Hill's £30 free bet offer
- Get £500+ in free bets for the 2026 Galway Festival from the best UK betting sites
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £50 in free bets with Betfred for day two
- Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood day two betting offer: get £5 when you bet £10
- Glorious Goodwood free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker betting offers for day two