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In The Know
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day four of Glorious Goodwood
Join Ross Brierley, Racing Post tipster Paul Kealy and Pricewise Tom Segal as they preview all the action on ITV Racing for day four of the Qatar Goodwood festival.
The team analyse the biggest races of the fourth day, including:
- King George Qatar Stakes
- Golden Mile Handicap
- Thoroughbred Stakes
Expect expert horse racing tips, betting insight, ante-post analysis, value selections and their best bets for one of the biggest meetings of the Flat racing season.
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more inIn The Know
- 'She's a spectacularly bad price' - Paul Kealy on why Diamond Necklace is way too short and a 'proper' filly that could upset her
- WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day three of Glorious Goodwood
- 'I fancy him strongly to turn them over' - Bow Echo or Gstaad in Sussex rematch? Our top tipster is taking both horses on
- WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day two of Glorious Goodwood
- 'There's a chance of an upset and this horse has an enormous amount of ability' - Tom Segal is taking on Scandinavia and Trawlerman
more inBetting offers
- Betway Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets for day three
- Claim £40 in Kwiff free bets for the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Tote for Thursday
- Glorious Goodwood free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker betting offers for day three
- Back the Nassau Stakes with William Hill's £30 free bet offer