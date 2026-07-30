WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day four of Glorious Goodwood

Join Ross Brierley, Racing Post tipster Paul Kealy and Pricewise Tom Segal as they preview all the action on ITV Racing for day four of the Qatar Goodwood festival.

The team analyse the biggest races of the fourth day, including:

King George Qatar Stakes

Golden Mile Handicap

Thoroughbred Stakes

Expect expert horse racing tips, betting insight, ante-post analysis, value selections and their best bets for one of the biggest meetings of the Flat racing season.

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