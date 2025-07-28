Watch: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy preview the action on day one of Glorious Goodwood

Join Ross Brierley, Racing Post tipster Paul Kealy and Pricewise Tom Segal as they preview the action on ITV Racing for day one of Glorious Goodwood.

David Jennings also makes an appearance to give the best bets for Galway on Tuesday.

The Racing Post Summer Spectacular brings together the very best in racing journalism with some truly great Flat racing through the summer. Unlock all our coverage by signing up to Racing Post+ Ultimate now and get 60% off your first month by using the code RPSUMMER20. Sign up here. Available only to new and returning customers. Subscription will auto-renew at £49.95 unless you call our cancellation line to cancel.