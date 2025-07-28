Free Bets
In The Know
Watch: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy preview the action on day one of Glorious Goodwood
Join Ross Brierley, Racing Post tipster Paul Kealy and Pricewise Tom Segal as they preview the action on ITV Racing for day one of Glorious Goodwood.
David Jennings also makes an appearance to give the best bets for Galway on Tuesday.
Get 60% off Racing Post+
The Racing Post Summer Spectacular brings together the very best in racing journalism with some truly great Flat racing through the summer. Unlock all our coverage by signing up to Racing Post+ Ultimate now and get 60% off your first month by using the code RPSUMMER20. Sign up here. Available only to new and returning customers. Subscription will auto-renew at £49.95 unless you call our cancellation line to cancel.
- Watch: Graeme Rodway and Robbie Wilders preview all the big races at Glorious Goodwood
- Watch: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for King George day at Ascot plus the action from York
- Watch: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy are on the hunt for winners as they preview Super Saturday
- Watch: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy bring you their best bets for the second day of Newmarket's July festival
- Watch: Robbie Wilders and Keith Melrose preview the action on the opening day of Newmarket's July festival
