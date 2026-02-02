Racing Post logo
In The Know

WATCH: Tom Segal and Graeme Rodway tackle the Champion Hurdle and more in the first of our ante-post Cheltenham Festival specials

In The Know is back and now proudly sponsored by BoyleSports.

Join Ross Brierley, Pricewise Tom Segal and assistant betting editor Graeme Rodway as they kick off a new series of ante-post Cheltenham Festival preview shows by analysing the Champion Hurdle, Arkle Novices' Chase and Stayers' Hurdle.

BoyleSports free bet offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet £10

Dublin Racing Festival:

'She's gorgeous' - Gordon Elliott on cloud nine after Brighterdaysahead puts Lossiemouth in her place 

'None of us needed that' - Dan Skelton more concerned with rival's injury than The New Lion's victory 

WATCH: Constitution Hill continues preparation for Flat debut with starting stalls practice in Lambourn 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

