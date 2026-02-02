- More
WATCH: Tom Segal and Graeme Rodway tackle the Champion Hurdle and more in the first of our ante-post Cheltenham Festival specials
In The Know is back and now proudly sponsored by BoyleSports.
Join Ross Brierley, Pricewise Tom Segal and assistant betting editor Graeme Rodway as they kick off a new series of ante-post Cheltenham Festival preview shows by analysing the Champion Hurdle, Arkle Novices' Chase and Stayers' Hurdle.
BoyleSports free bet offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet £10
Dublin Racing Festival:
'She's gorgeous' - Gordon Elliott on cloud nine after Brighterdaysahead puts Lossiemouth in her place
'None of us needed that' - Dan Skelton more concerned with rival's injury than The New Lion's victory
WATCH: Constitution Hill continues preparation for Flat debut with starting stalls practice in Lambourn
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inIn The Know
Last updated
- 'Lossiemouth is not going to win. It's as simple as that' - who do our In The Know tipsters say you should take her on with?
- WATCH: Graeme Rodway and Robbie Wilders provide their tips and analysis for Saturday's action and the Dublin Racing Festival
- 'We'll learn absolutely nothing' - Paul Kealy questions the point of Constitution Hill's Flat debut
- WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their tips and analysis for all the big races on Cheltenham Trials day
- 'There’s one horse with the potential to blow the race away' - Paul Kealy on a Cheltenham runner who could prove a class above his rivals
- Coral horse racing free bets 2025-26: £40 for new customers this jumps season
- SBK sign-up offer: bet £10, get £40 in free bets
- Boost your 2025-26 jumps season with £30 free bets from Paddy Power
- Dabble betting offer: get £10 in free bets this February
- Tottenham vs Manchester City betting offer: Get 50-1 a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- 'Lossiemouth is not going to win. It's as simple as that' - who do our In The Know tipsters say you should take her on with?
- WATCH: Graeme Rodway and Robbie Wilders provide their tips and analysis for Saturday's action and the Dublin Racing Festival
- 'We'll learn absolutely nothing' - Paul Kealy questions the point of Constitution Hill's Flat debut
- WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their tips and analysis for all the big races on Cheltenham Trials day
- 'There’s one horse with the potential to blow the race away' - Paul Kealy on a Cheltenham runner who could prove a class above his rivals
- Coral horse racing free bets 2025-26: £40 for new customers this jumps season
- SBK sign-up offer: bet £10, get £40 in free bets
- Boost your 2025-26 jumps season with £30 free bets from Paddy Power
- Dabble betting offer: get £10 in free bets this February
- Tottenham vs Manchester City betting offer: Get 50-1 a goal to be scored with Sky Bet