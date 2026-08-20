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In The Know

WATCH: Robbie Wilders and Graeme Rodway provide their best bets for day three of York's Ebor festival

Join Ross Brierley, Racing Post tipsters Graeme Rodway and Robbie Wilders as they preview day 3 of the 2026 York Ebor Festival.

The action continues on the Knavesmire as the team assess the leading contenders, key races and best betting opportunities from another fantastic day at one of the highlights of the Flat racing season.

The feature race on day 3 is the Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes, where the world's fastest sprinters go head-to-head over five furlongs in one of Britain's most prestigious sprint contests. The team analyse the leading contenders, discuss the key betting angles and reveal where they believe the value lies ahead of another thrilling day at York.

Tune in as the team reveal their best bets, identify where the value lies and share their verdicts ahead of another outstanding day's racing at the York Ebor Festival.

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