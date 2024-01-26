Watch: live preview and tipping show for Cheltenham Trials day with top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
Join Ross Brierley, Paul Kealy, Tom Segal and Coral's Simon Clare as they preview the big-race action at Cheltenham and Doncaster this weekend.
Watch In The Know here
Sign up here. 18+. New UK & ROI customers only. Minimum deposit £/€5. Minimum first £/€5 bet at minimum odds 1/2 to qualify for 1x £/€20 free bet. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Free bet valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
- Watch: preview and tipping show for Coral Lanzarote Hurdle day with top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Watch: preview and tipping show for the Christmas period with Paul Kealy and Keith Melrose
- Watch: preview and tipping show for December Gold Cup day at Cheltenham with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Watch: preview and tipping show for Tingle Creek day at Sandown with Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders
- Watch: preview and tipping show for Coral Gold Cup day at Newbury with Paul Kealy and Graeme Rodway
- Watch: preview and tipping show for Coral Lanzarote Hurdle day with top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Watch: preview and tipping show for the Christmas period with Paul Kealy and Keith Melrose
- Watch: preview and tipping show for December Gold Cup day at Cheltenham with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Watch: preview and tipping show for Tingle Creek day at Sandown with Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders
- Watch: preview and tipping show for Coral Gold Cup day at Newbury with Paul Kealy and Graeme Rodway