Watch: Glorious Goodwood day two preview and tipping show with top tipsters Paul Kealy and Tom Segal

In The Know is back!

Join Ross Brierley, Racing Post tipsters Paul Kealy and Tom Segal and Coral's John Hill as they preview the racing on day two of Glorious Goodwood.

Read this next:

Confirmed runners and riders for the Sussex Stakes on day two of Glorious Goodwood

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.