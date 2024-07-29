Watch: Glorious Goodwood day one preview and tipping show with top tipsters Paul Kealy and Tom Segal

In The Know is back!

Join Ross Brierley, Racing Post tipsters Paul Kealy and Tom Segal and Coral's David Stevens as they preview the racing on day one of Glorious Goodwood.

Read this next:

'He's been aimed at this and looks overpriced at 16-1' - your Glorious Goodwood and Galway festival questions answered

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.