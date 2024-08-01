Watch: Glorious Goodwood day four preview and tipping show with top tipsters Paul Kealy and Tom Segal

In The Know is back!

Join Ross Brierley, Racing Post tipsters Paul Kealy and Tom Segal and Coral's Lewis Knowles as they preview the racing on day four of Glorious Goodwood.

Read this next:

Confirmed runners and riders for the King George Stakes at Glorious Goodwood on Friday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.