Watch: Coral-Eclipse preview and tipping show with top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy

Join Ross Brierley, Paul Kealy, Tom Segal and Coral's Simon Clare as they preview and give their best tips for the action from Sandown on Saturday.

Read this next:



Derby winner City Of Troy to face seven rivals as declarations are made for Saturday's Coral-Eclipse at Sandown

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.