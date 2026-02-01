'Lossiemouth is not going to win. It's as simple as that' - who do our In The Know tipsters say you should take her on with?

The excitement for top-class racing at the Dublin Racing Festival is at an all-time high after Saturday's card was postponed and rearranged for Monday due to an unraceable track.

It now means that Sunday's card is day one of the two-day meeting, and all eyes will be on the feature Irish Champion Hurdle (3.20) , with Lossiemouth and Brighterdaysahead set for an eagerly anticipated rematch in the Grade 1.

Lossiemouth got the better of her rival when landing the Grade 1 December Hurdle over the same course and distance in December, and Robbie Wilders is expecting Gordon Elliott's mare to level the score here.

Speaking on the Racing Post’s In The Know YouTube show, sponsored by BoyleSports , Robbie said: "Lossiemouth is evens, and she's not going to win. It's as simple as that. It's not her day. Her day is at Cheltenham.

"She's going to lose to Brighterdaysahead , whose day it is. She loves Leopardstown, and she's brilliant there, and she's only got a length to find from her reappearance against Lossiemouth, who is not going to want a hard race before Cheltenham."

However, Robbie's prediction of the big-race does not end there. Not only is he siding with Brighterdaysahead, he believes El Fabiolo will run a "screamer" and force Mullins to re-think his plans for the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.

"I've found three bets in one race based on what's going to happen in this race," said Robbie. "Lossiemouth's going to lose and then go to the Mares' Hurdle. It'll give Willie enough ammunition to say he doesn't want to run her in the Champion Hurdle.

"Mullins does need a Champion Hurdle horse, and that's my friend El Fabiolo. He's 20-1 for the Champion Hurdle, and he's got a comparable level of ability to Lossiemouth for me. He's an incredibly talented horse.

"He's going to run a screamer against the odds [10-1] and finish a gallant second to Brighterdaysahead. Put those three in a treble, and if that comes in, you're laughing. That's over 150-1 with Boylesports."

Graeme Rodway is also confident Brighterdaysahead can reverse the form with Lossiemouth, but host Ross Brierley is looking further down the six-runner field for his selection in the Irish Champion Hurdle.

Ross said: "I'm going to keep avoiding the Mullins horses and I think Casheldale Lad is going to win a big race. He finished ahead of Anzadam last time out, and he's 40-1. He's going to get involved."

More key insight from In The Know for the Dublin Racing Festival

He's a proper soft-ground horse. If he runs into a monster in soft ground, he gets beat, otherwise he jumps, he grinds it out, he stays and relishes the soft ground. The conditions are spot on for him to win a race of this nature.

Ross fancies Found A Fifty to cause an upset in the Dublin Chase (2.10 Sunday )

Although the last three winners of this race have not actually been favourites, I think Narciso Has will reverse the places with Mange Tout, although there isn't a lot between them as it's very close.

Graeme thinks that the Willie Mullins-trained Narciso Has can reverse Fairyhouse form in the Grade 1 juvenile hurdle (1.50 Monday )



Kargese is a two-miler who is going to have too much speed for Romeo Coolio, even though it's going to be muddy. She's an out-and-out two miler who's in receipt of 7lb and I prefer Romeo Coolio in a longer race.

It's a small field for the Irish Arkle (2.55 Monday ) with Kopek Des Bordes a notable absentee, but Robbie thinks Kargese can get the job done over red-hot favourite Romeo Coolio

Track position becomes a big factor and while Galopin Des Champs will be close to that pace, so will Spindleberry. She does front run, and I could see her having a bit too much speed over this trip. She's five from five over fences and Mullins needs to find out if she's the real deal.

Robbie fancies Spindleberry to deny stablemate Galopin Des Champs an unprecedented fourth successive Irish Gold Cup (3.30 Monday ).

In The Know best bets for the Dublin Racing Festival

Robbie Wilders: Spindleberry (Irish Gold Cup, Monday 3.30 )

Spindleberry 15:30 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Danny Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

Graeme Rodway: I Started A Joke (Handicap Hurdle, Sunday 3.52)

I Started A Joke 15:52 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: C Byrnes

Ross Brierley: Found A Fifty (Dublin Chase, Sunday 2.10 )

Found A Fifty 14:10 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

