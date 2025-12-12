Keith Melrose with a 20-1 shot who 'the market has forgotten about too quickly' at Cheltenham on Friday

Our betting editor Keith Melrose loves a staying chase and he reckons he has found value in the Turners Handicap Chase (1.50 ) at Cheltenham on Friday.

Speaking on the Racing Post’s In The Know YouTube show on Thursday evening, Melrose is hoping both Cruz Control , a winner at Aintree's Grand National meeting last season, and Irish raider Blaze The Way can beat the high-class L'Homme Presse.

He said: "This is a good race, and I put the two outsiders of the field up, but the market is correcting itself on Blaze The Way. However, with Cruz Control I think the market has forgotten about him too quickly.

"He went off 11-2 for the Rehearsal and he always comes on for his first run. I don't think he was ever happy in the ground at Newcastle and was struggling from six out when he stumbled on landing.

Cruz Control: a winner at Aintree's Grand National meeting earlier this year Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"There are only two reasons to run him here. One of them is that they're trying to get his mark down for the Aintree race they won last year and the other is they are thinking they had him in great shape for Newcastle, so let's run him and at 20-1, it's cheap to find out."

He added: "With Blaze The Way, if he were trained by any other Mullins, he would already be 5-1, but it being Mags Mullins, it's going unnoticed. She pulled a masterstroke on Hatton's Grace day, and she's got a really good Cheltenham record; she targets them here. He hangs left, but he jumps well, and he looks like an interesting horse."

Robbie Wilders agreed with Melrose on Blaze The Way, offering some added insight, and he said: "Copy and paste what Keith said about Blaze The Way.

"Add in that this horse is related to a Charlie Hall winner and the fact he has run a career-best Racing Post Rating over 2m2f last time makes me think he can improve 10lb on that, and if he can, he will be very competitive."

More key insight from In The Know

While we've not got a lot of form to go on, I looked at Ben Pauling's stable tour, and he said this is the speediest novice hurdler they have and could be their best. His form is working out really well. The horse he beat at Kempton has gone out and won by seven lengths. I like his form lines and his price a lot. It's jumped off the page for me.

Robbie Wilders fancies Our Boy Stan in the opening novice hurdle (12.05 )

I like to go against Henderson chasers; they often go off a lot shorter than they are meant to be. Then you've got Dan Skelton's Royal Infantry, which wears a tongue tie. I don't think this race is going to live up to its name this year. You look at these horses and while there is potential, there are reasons to doubt them.

Keith Melrose thinks there are doubts over some of the runners in the 2m4½f novice chase (12.40 )

Fugitif always needs his first run, but won on his second start in 2022 and 2023, while in 2024 he finished third in the December Gold Cup. That was a 12lb higher mark if you're factoring in Charlie Maggs' 5lb claim. He is well handicapped and I'd be happy to take him at those odds.

Robbie Wilders fancies Fugitif in the veterans' chase (2.25 )

