Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
12:40 LeopardstownHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
12:40 LeopardstownHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Video

"He's a LUNATIC!" Paul Kealy's hot take on El Cairos

Published on inVideo

Last updated

iconCopy
more inVideo
more inVideo